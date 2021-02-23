Wear a Pink Shirt for Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday 24 February, to show support for small acts of kindness

One small act of kindness can grow.

That’s my takeaway from Pink Shirt Day, an event that’s coming up on Wednesday, 24 February, that began with one gesture, in 2007, to support a classmate.

“David Shepherd, Travis Price and their teenage friends organized a high-school protest to wear pink in sympathy with a Grade 9 boy who was being bullied [for wearing a pink shirt]…[They] took a stand against bullying when they protested against the harassment of a new Grade 9 student by distributing pink T-shirts to all the boys in their school. ‘I learned that two people can come up with an idea, run with it, and it can do wonders,’ says Mr. Price, 17, who organized the pink protest. ‘Finally, someone stood up for a weaker kid.’ So Mr. Shepherd and some other headed off to a discount store and bought 50 pink tank tops. They sent out message to schoolmates that night, and the next morning they hauled the shirts to school in a plastic bag. As they stood in the foyer handing out the shirts, the bullied boy walked in. His face spoke volumes. ‘It looked like a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders,’ Mr. Price recalled. The bullies were never heard from again.”

— GLOBE & MAIL

To me, part of the story is: when we stand together, we make everyone less vulnerable.

The Lil’wat7ul Culture Centre store at Ts’zil has tshirts for sale (store hours are Monday – Thursday 9 – 4:30 and Friday 9 – 3.)