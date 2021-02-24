Take a virtual art walk, with Picturing Pemberton on display in Whistler until March 7

Pemberton is taking over Whistler! Well, taking over the art gallery, anyway.
Four local artists – Karen Love, Simon Bedford, Heidi Denessen and Ron Denessen, are apparently demonstrating to Whistler and its real and virtual visitors, that Pembertonians are more than “just impressive potato farmers.”
You can visit the exhibit in real life
Friday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Saturday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Sunday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm
or do it from the comfort of your own space in complete COVID-19 safety. The virtual gallery tech is pretty cool.
Picturing Pemberton
- Date: January 22 – March 7, 2021
- Venue: The Gallery at Maury Young Arts Centre
- Age restrictions: All Ages
- Additional information: Free Entry | Check our weekly hours.
Pemberton – it is no wonder why people move here. Away from the hustle and bustle of Whistler, the mountains and valley surround the community in beautiful landscapes just waiting to be explored.
Picturing Pemberton highlights four artists who are influenced by the staggering beauty of the area. The works of Karen Love, Simon Bedford, Heidi Denessen and Ron Denessen bring together a mix of artistic elements inspired by the Spud Valley.
Our neighbours are more than just impressive potato farmers.
…
As weirdly triggered as I am by the exhibit description, it’s nice to see local artists get some airplay. And with their work all framed and hung, hopefully we’ll get a chance to see these pieces up close and personal around town, in the local restaurants, cafes and spaces (like the library) that regularly offer up their walls to showcase local art.