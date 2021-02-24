Take a virtual art walk, with Picturing Pemberton on display in Whistler until March 7

Pemberton is taking over Whistler! Well, taking over the art gallery, anyway.

Four local artists – Karen Love, Simon Bedford, Heidi Denessen and Ron Denessen, are apparently demonstrating to Whistler and its real and virtual visitors, that Pembertonians are more than “just impressive potato farmers.”









You can visit the exhibit in real life

Friday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Saturday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Sunday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm

or do it from the comfort of your own space in complete COVID-19 safety. The virtual gallery tech is pretty cool.

Picturing Pemberton

Date: January 22 – March 7, 2021

January 22 – March 7, 2021 Venue: The Gallery at Maury Young Arts Centre

The Gallery at Maury Young Arts Centre Age restrictions: All Ages

All Ages Additional information: Free Entry | Check our weekly hours.

Find out more about the show

Pemberton – it is no wonder why people move here. Away from the hustle and bustle of Whistler, the mountains and valley surround the community in beautiful landscapes just waiting to be explored.

Picturing Pemberton highlights four artists who are influenced by the staggering beauty of the area. The works of Karen Love, Simon Bedford, Heidi Denessen and Ron Denessen bring together a mix of artistic elements inspired by the Spud Valley.

Our neighbours are more than just impressive potato farmers.

…

As weirdly triggered as I am by the exhibit description, it’s nice to see local artists get some airplay. And with their work all framed and hung, hopefully we’ll get a chance to see these pieces up close and personal around town, in the local restaurants, cafes and spaces (like the library) that regularly offer up their walls to showcase local art.