Take a virtual art walk, with Picturing Pemberton on display in Whistler until March 7

Pemberton is taking over Whistler! Well, taking over the art gallery, anyway.

Four local artists – Karen Love, Simon Bedford, Heidi Denessen and Ron Denessen, are apparently demonstrating to Whistler and its real and virtual visitors, that Pembertonians are more than “just impressive potato farmers.”

You can visit the exhibit in real life

Friday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Saturday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Sunday: 2:00pm – 6:00pm

or do it from the comfort of your own space in complete COVID-19 safety. The virtual gallery tech is pretty cool.

Picturing Pemberton

  • Date: January 22 – March 7, 2021
  • Venue: The Gallery at Maury Young Arts Centre
  • Age restrictions: All Ages
  • Additional information: Free Entry | Check  our weekly hours.

Find out more about the show

Pemberton – it is no wonder why people move here. Away from the hustle and bustle of Whistler, the mountains and valley surround the community in beautiful landscapes just waiting to be explored.

Picturing Pemberton highlights four artists who are influenced by the staggering beauty of the area. The works of Karen Love, Simon Bedford, Heidi Denessen and Ron Denessen bring together a mix of artistic elements inspired by the Spud Valley.

Our neighbours are more than just impressive potato farmers.

As weirdly triggered as I am by the exhibit description, it’s nice to see local artists get some airplay. And with their work all framed and hung, hopefully we’ll get a chance to see these pieces up close and personal around town, in the local restaurants, cafes and spaces (like the library) that regularly offer up their walls to showcase local art.

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s