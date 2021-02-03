Bannock and Stories with Tanina Williams, Sunday Feb 14 2-4pm

Tanina Williams, Lil’wat Knowledge Keeper and legendary bannock maker, launches the Lockdown Learning Series on Valentine’s Day…
Treat yourself, make a virtual date with someone, have a family adventure, with Tanina as your guide… and learn how to make her favourite bannock dog recipe…
Hear stories, enjoy Tanina’s wonderful sense of humour and teaching skills, and get a secret recipe and the pro tips…
It’s a brilliant outing you can enjoy from the safety of your lockdown situation.
Email Tanina@amawilc.com to register.