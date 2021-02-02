Got any thoughts about housing affordability in Pemberton? Share them with the Village, in their survey, before Feb 17

via https://haveyoursay.pemberton.ca/affordable-housing-pemberton

Currently, very little housing in Pemberton is considered affordable.

Affordability means you only need to spend 30% of your pre-tax income on your rent or mortgage.

Council’s number one Strategic Priority is to take action on this issue. The Village recognizes that facilitating a range of housing options is essential in creating an inclusive, affordable and livable community in Pemberton.

The Affordable Housing Action Plan directs Village Staff to have a conversation with community groups and residents on affordable housing issues and options.

Do we want more tiny houses? Or more duplexes?

You can review the presentation and some of the approaches the Village is exploring at the Presentation link here:

The purpose of the Survey is to gauge community feedback on what solutions fit with our values and the character of the Village.

WIN! Complete the survey to go in the draw to win a $25 gift voucher to a Pemberton business of your choice!

The results will inform the Planning Department’s work on affordable housing policy and our review of the Official Community Plan. The survey will only take around 15 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential and will only be used for this project. If you have any questions about the survey, please contact jrees@pemberton.ca(External link)