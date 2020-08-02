Making history comes alive starts with preserving it: Museum invites your membership, to support work during COVID19 closures

The Pemberton Museum will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Individuals can still visit by appointment for research or reproductions or to donate an item to the museum.

Exhibits in the historic houses were not set up this year and the exhibits will remain closed to the public for the season.

Historic homes at museums everywhere face post-COVID-19 cleaning challenges. You might just think it’s just a door knob, but in heritage homes, it’s also a piece of history. Balancing cleaning and safety with the preservation of history going back 100 years and more is the post-pandemic challenge for many museums. Many Health Canada recommended cleaners could be disastrous for the heritage and historic features in the Shantz/Miller house, and the Barney and Sam Jim houses High-touch surfaces like hand railings, door frames and door knobs have to be cleaned prior to and in between visitors.

The Pemberton Museum will explore all options to get the exhibits open to the public again in 2021.

In the meantime, the Museum continues to provide a regular newsletter (from which these updates were taken), to care for and maintain the exhibits and artefacts, and to maintain the beautiful grounds. They also help people with research, grow the collection, and post “Flyback Fridays” – glimpses into the past, highlighting stories from the video archives. New content is added every week to the website. Sign up for the Newsletter to keep up with historical happenings.

