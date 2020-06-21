Ceremony at a distance: a learning circle with elder Gerry Oleman

There is so much to be said, in this time, about systemic racism. There is so much to be acknowledged, this day, this month, that has been declared National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day. There is so much to be done, every day, every moment, to move into right relationship with our history, with one another.

Sometimes, though, more important than saying anything, it’s important to listen.

Listen in, today, to Saahiilthit (Gerry) Oleman. Saahiilthit (Gerry) Oleman has worked with the Indian Residential School Survivors Society for 13 years. He is from Seton Lake and of the Stl’atl’imx Nation. He has been involved as a change agent for First Nations since 1976. His experiences include counselling for community addictions programs, providing leadership politically and administratively for his community and Nation, and working as an independent consultant.

Join UBC in circle as we sit with an Elder and discuss how to look after ourselves physically, emotionally, and spiritually during the COVID 19 pandemic. Gerry Oleman will guide us through how he is staying well as an Elder, and talk to us about how we can continue to practice ceremony despite needing to distance ourselves from many Elders and Knowledge Keepers.