“Phase 2” begins today: here’s what the Mayor of Pemberton had to say

“Like you,” wrote Mayor Mike Richman in his weekly message on Friday, “I have a ton of questions as we move towards the reopening of the Province and how this gradual shift towards the ‘new normal’ will affect our community.

“Throughout the pandemic we have been receiving very specific guidance from the Province and Dr. Henry. So, when we are suddenly asked to use our best judgment in the coming weeks, we are understandably feeling a little lost. Despite this, I’ve been witness to some incredible kindness, reliance and patience, giving me a real sense of place. We will continue to sort through the information we are receiving and figure out this next phase together.”

“Phase Two” is new ground and the idea is to move slowly, not to create situations that will allow this virus to be transmitted rapidly again, and shift from a reduction in our social contacts from 30% of pre-virus to 60%. Take it slow, keep it small, is the provincial advice.

Starting on Tuesday, May 19th, the following facilities will be open: Pemberton Skatepark

All municipal playgrounds (with the exception of the natural playscape at the Pemberton & District Community Centre)

Tennis Court at the Creekside Complex On Monday, May 25th, the following facilities will be open: Municipal Hall (please note, that only person will be permitted into the reception area at a time. While waiting, please be sure to maintain physical distancing from others waiting to come into the Village Office). Given that Pemberton & District Community Centre (including the natural playscape and waterpark) is part of the Phase 3 Provincial Framework, the facility itself will not be opening during this upcoming phase. However, the Community Centre continues to offer a great selection of online programming. Be sure to visit www.pembertonrecreation.ca to view available adult and child offerings. Please be assured that the Recreation team is working hard to develop a programming and facilities plan that aligns with guidance from the BC Recreation & Parks Association and Provincial guidelines. The Pemberton & District Public Library is also working on a phased return to service plan. There will be more news on this next week. The Library does continue to offer services such as virtual storytime, contactless pick-up of library books and contactless printing. For more information visit https://pemberton.bc.libraries.coop/ and follow the Pemberton & District Public Library Facebook page at @Pembertonlibrary for up-to-date information on their phased return to service plan.

The Village of Pemberton is actively following developments regarding COVID-19. Council and Staff are in regular discussions with all levels of government regarding support for businesses and their staff. It will help their advocacy work if you can provide us with details through the questionnaire below regarding the impact of COVID-19 on your business. We also conducted a business retention and expansion questionnaire in January, and we are now seeking further input from Village businesses on the immediate COVID-19 impacts and to gain a deeper understanding of a few topics raised in the earlier review. The questionnaire will take 10-12 minutes depending on the level of input you provide. The more input you can provide, the better it is for us to understand your needs. Take the Survey Please fill out the questionnaire by May 31st. Thank you for your input!