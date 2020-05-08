In this together: the Wellness Almanac live-chats with Mayor Mike Richman, on Facebook at 4pm

Tune in to Facebook this afternoon at 4pm, and we’ll check in with Village of Pemberton Mayor Mike Richman, on what the province’s announcements this week mean here on the ground.

It’s an experiment! and a foray into new technological grounds, with two camera-resistant people… so there might be some gremlins, but after a quick Q+A with Lisa Richardson, the “floor” will be open to questions from anyone watching.

Right now, when uncertainty is the only constant, engaging in conversation with each other and trying to genuinely connect and understand each other’s points of view is, it seems to me, the best way forward.