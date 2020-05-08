In this together: the Wellness Almanac live-chats with Mayor Mike Richman, on Facebook at 4pm

95475967_2554508757982495_4197959085888372736_n

Tune in to Facebook this afternoon at 4pm, and we’ll check in with Village of Pemberton Mayor Mike Richman, on what the province’s announcements this week mean here on the ground.

It’s an experiment! and a foray into new technological grounds, with two camera-resistant people… so there might be some gremlins, but after a quick Q+A with Lisa Richardson, the “floor” will be open to questions from anyone watching.

Right now, when uncertainty is the only constant, engaging in conversation with each other and trying to genuinely connect and understand each other’s points of view is, it seems to me, the best way forward.

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s