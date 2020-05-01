Help map our region’s food assets

The Squamish Food Policy Council, as part of Squamish CAN (Climate Action Network) is working on a regional online map of food assets.

A food asset is a place where people can grow, prepare, share, buy, receive or learn about food. Community organizations and schools are included because they are places where community members can get support with learning and health or connect with others in their community.

The purpose of the map is to be a regional Sea to Sky community resource to help connect and strengthen food security and relationships.

They’d love your help to make sure it’s accurate. Please look at the map and the categories and contact Squamish Climate Action Network by emailing please email Constance Wylie at squamishfoodpolicycouncil@gmail.com if you see gaps.

Farmers, add yourselves! If you know if a food program that supports our communities (like a free hot lunch program) let them know.