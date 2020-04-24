the creek was calling me today

ancestors calling me but just to say hey

“im happy to see you here on the land”

“i love you gramma”

“i love you granpa”

“i love you aunty”

whenever i sing Wind in the Meadow

you answer

i sing my favourite healing songs:

“anxious thoughts: i go for a walk to keep from going crazy”

crunch crunch crunch

i love that music too

leaves

grouse lookin love

bee bumbling

creek babbling

look how pure she is

if you find a Cedar branch fallen by the water

be sure to dip her in

and brush yourself from head to toe

All my relations

