the creek was calling me today
ancestors calling me but just to say hey
“im happy to see you here on the land”
“i love you gramma”
“i love you granpa”
“i love you aunty”
whenever i sing Wind in the Meadow
you answer
i sing my favourite healing songs:
“anxious thoughts: i go for a walk to keep from going crazy”
crunch crunch crunch
i love that music too
leaves
grouse lookin love
bee bumbling
creek babbling
look how pure she is
if you find a Cedar branch fallen by the water
be sure to dip her in
and brush yourself from head to toe
All my relations
