A Foraging Adventure

grocery store

love power

ancient warriors in grizzly form

sasquatch

crow!

little flower medicine

flowed through grandma, great grandma

relational preferences to different beings

beans!

grizzly power reminding us who is boss

who is sacred

who is teacher

“we love you grizzly”

“we mean you no harm”

laying down the prayers for our sisters

aunties

laying down prayers for us

to stay on this path

to keep getting to know Mother land

on intimate level

we love you

we mean you no harm

help us grow

help us protect each other

spead love power

defeat greed power

sending loving prayers from my family to yours

the strawberry moon is near