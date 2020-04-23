A Foraging Adventure

grocery store
love power
ancient warriors in grizzly form
sasquatch
crow!
little flower medicine
flowed through grandma, great grandma
relational preferences to different beings
beans!
grizzly power reminding us who is boss
who is sacred
who is teacher
“we love you grizzly”
“we mean you no harm”
laying down the prayers for our sisters
aunties
laying down prayers for us
to stay on this path
to keep getting to know Mother land
on intimate level
we love you
we mean you no harm
help us grow
help us protect each other
spead love power
defeat greed power
sending loving prayers from my family to yours
the strawberry moon is near