Should we give thanks for Covid19

I do not want to dismiss the stress, the grief, the challenge, that people face – when they’re told to stay home from work, when their plans are cancelled, when they have to decide whether or not to take that trip, when school shuts down. (This 20 year old American college student wrote so beautifully about what it’s like to live in this time.) I know of people who are trying to work out how to navigate grieving or honouring a loved one, when travel makes flight improbable or celebrations of life postponable. I know people who are navigating cancer and other genuinely shitty life circumstances, and that stress is now compounded by the current pandemic.

But every shadow has a flipside. This, via Eco with Em.  May something beautiful come of all things.

 

Published by Lisa Richardson

