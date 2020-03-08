Pemberton and District Chamber welcomes Meredith Kemp as its first Executive Director, to start Monday March 9

On March 1, the Pemberton and District Chamber announced the results of its search for an Executive Director. Meredith Kemp will start March 9 2020.

In their release, the Chamber announced that:

Hiring an Executive Director is the last phase of the Pemberton & District Chambers transition from a Working Board to a Governance Board to meet the regions needs and sustain a dynamic local business ecosystem, while ensuring that Chamber Board & Committee service is a rich, fulfilling and a sustainable volunteer experience.

Meredith Kemp is a senior marketing professional with over 20 years of experience leading the development and execution of impactful marketing strategies and tactics. As the founder and principal marketing strategist for Amplify Marketing Management, Meredith works with both businesses and tourism organizations, including Destination British Columbia, to help them achieve their goals in a results-driven environment. Prior to this, Meredith was the manager of brand and marketing services for Whistler Blackcomb, leading up to the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic games and the launch of the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola. Meredith has also been a member of several community, provincial and national level marketing committees.

Throughout her career Meredith has been a passionate supporter small business and is looking forward to working in partnership with business and community stakeholders in Pemberton and the surrounding district where she’s lived since 2007.

As the leader of the Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce the Executive Director is responsible for overseeing strategic planning and execution of the associated work plan. The Executive Director works in collaboration with community leaders provides non-partisan representation of the Chamber membership and the business community.

“We are very proud on how far the Pemberton + District Chamber has come over the past few years and are excited to further grow the capacity of our organization” says Chamber President Graham Turner.