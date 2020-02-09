Family Day festivities at the Pemberton Community Centre take place Saturday February 15. The Centre and Library will close on Monday for the public holiday

Visit the Pemberton and District Community Centre on Saturday the 15th of February to celebrate the Family Day weekend.

Visit with a family member or partner and receive free admission to the Fitness Centre.

Free activities include Gentle Yoga, PLAYtots class, Family Open Gym, Winterfest Adventure Hunt and complimentary snacks.

Schedule

8am-5pm: Free Fitness Centre when attending with a family member

8:30-4:00pm: Free Snacks

9am – 2pm: Family Open Gym

9am-10am: Adult Circuit Conditioning with Michelle Nelson

10am – 11am: Adult Gentle Yoga with Sarah Walters

11:15 – 12pm: Family Yoga

12:30-2pm: Craft station in the Great Hall

11:00am – 3pm: STEM themed activities in the Library

12pm-2pm: Ping Pong and Pool in The REC

1pm – Registration Winterfest Adventure Hunt

2pm- Winterfest Adventure Hunt