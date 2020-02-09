Family Day festivities at the Pemberton Community Centre take place Saturday February 15. The Centre and Library will close on Monday for the public holiday

Visit the Pemberton and District Community Centre on Saturday the 15th of February to celebrate the Family Day weekend.

family day 2020 _2_

Visit with a family member or partner and receive free admission to the Fitness Centre.

Free activities include Gentle Yoga, PLAYtots class, Family Open Gym, Winterfest Adventure Hunt and complimentary snacks.

Schedule
8am-5pm: Free Fitness Centre when attending with a family member
8:30-4:00pm: Free Snacks
9am – 2pm: Family Open Gym
9am-10am: Adult Circuit Conditioning with Michelle Nelson
10am – 11am: Adult Gentle Yoga with Sarah Walters
11:15 – 12pm: Family Yoga
12:30-2pm: Craft station in the Great Hall
11:00am – 3pm: STEM themed activities in the Library
12pm-2pm: Ping Pong and Pool in The REC
1pm – Registration Winterfest Adventure Hunt
2pm- Winterfest Adventure Hunt

