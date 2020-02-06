Parents and guardians of children aged 5- 18 years of age are invited to Pemberton Secondary School on Sunday, February 23, between 5pm and 7pm, as internationally recognized expert on executive function, Sarah Ward, presents.

Executive function refers to skills that allow kids to manage their thoughts, actions and emotions in order to plan, manage time, organize and get things done.

Sarah Ward is presenting live in Squamish, hosted by Sea to Sky Community Services. Pemberton Secondary and Whistler Secondary schools are hosting free livestream events of this live presentation. Teachers of SD48 will also be attending the following day (Pro-D) to support those same skills in the classroom.

This is an amazing free opportunity to learn from an expert how to foster and support executive function in your child.

Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 4:30pm, event starts at 5pm sharp.