Trail users! Let the province know what you know, and inform the revised BC Trails Strategy

You have the opportunity to provide feedback on the Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) on updating the Provincial Trails Strategy. Part of this process is gathering data from the public through an online questionnaire . The more input the better. Survey is open until Feb 28th 2020.

https://engage.gov.bc.ca/trailsstrategyreview/

The Trails Strategy for B.C. was adopted in 2013 and is managed by a Provincial Trails Advisory Body (PTAB) – a collaboration of provincial agencies, recreation organizations, local governments, land users, First Nations, and others from across the province. Its guiding principles are:

Sound Environmental Stewardship and Management

Respect and Recognition for First Nations’ Interests

Mutual Respect between Trail Interests and Other Resource Users

Respect and Understanding among Diverse Trail Interests

Partnerships and Collaboration

Secure Recreation Opportunities for All Trail Users

Benefits for Individuals, Communities and the Province

In 2019, the PTAB, in collaboration with Recreation Sites and Trails B.C., began a formal review of the Trails Strategy for B.C. to ensure the continued relevance and importance of the Trails Strategy to recreationists, communities, First Nations, tourism proponents and the province as a whole.

This work includes:

Talking to key stakeholders from across the outdoor recreation sector and government,

Gathering information and feedback from a variety of trail users throughout the province,

Researching literature on the importance and value of trails,

Identifying trends in trail usage including challenges and benefits, and;

Determining the status of implementation of the Trails Strategy’s 22 Action Items.

The opportunity to provide feedback will be open from January 13 to February 28, 2020 at 4 pm.

During this time, you can share your feedback by completing the online questionnaire.

Feedback from this engagement will help inform changes and updates to the Trails Strategy for B.C.