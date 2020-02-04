Celebrate Lil’wat poet, Myra Pierre

When someone has the courage to share their story, we are invited to step into circle, listen, witness, acknowledge.

Myra Pierre’s story might make your heart ache… she and her brother were the first children from the Mount Currie community to be sent to residential school in Sechelt.

She has shared some of her story with her collection of poetry, A Rising of Voices and Other Poems, and in this short film that was produced by the Vancouver Foundation to celebrate her courage, and her receipt of a Downtown Eastside Small Arts Grants.

But it is beautiful and inspiring too.

 

