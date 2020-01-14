Climate Culture at Whistler Arc’teryx Store

This year’s Winterstoke panel is certainly a hot topic: climate change and the impact this has on our mountain communities. Join a panel of distinguished avalanche and ski professionals to dissect factors impacting our communities and activities and what we can do to help.

This is a free event, and all are welcome with priority entry given to those who RSVP in advance. Those who RSVP are guaranteed entry until 7:45pm, when any remaining spots will be offered to those waiting at the door.

This year’s Winterstoke panel is certainly a hot topic: climate change and the impact this has on our mountain communities. Join a panel of distinguished avalanche and ski professionals to dissect factors impacting our communities and activities and what we can do to help.

This is a free event, and all are welcome with priority entry given to those who RSVP in advance. Those who RSVP are guaranteed entry until 7:45pm, when any remaining spots will be offered to those waiting at the door.