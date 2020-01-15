An Indigenous person during the last Royal Canadian Mounted Police invasion on Wet’suwet’en land. She bravely and calmly ask the RCMP “Do you love Native People? Does the Canadian government love us? Do the police departments love us? Tell me do you love us? Do you love us?,” as they climb over gate and with assault rifles.

The Unist’ot’en camp is a permanent, non-violent occupation of Wet’suwet’en traditional territory. The camp has a healing centre. Where youth learn their traditions.

“The [Kweese] trail — a place where Wet’suwet’en youth can literally walk in the footsteps of their ancestors — branches out to important ancestral sites spread throughout the traditional territory of the nation’s five clans.”

It is sacred burial site.

“According to Wet’suwet’en oral history, the Kweese War Trail is lined with the buried bodies of warriors who lost their lives avenging the murder of Chief Kweese’s wife and son.”

Kweese trail has since been partially bulldozed.

“Horgan’s government adopted legislation late last year to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It mandates the government to bring provincial laws and policies into harmony with the declaration’s aims of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.”

The Premier of BC and the Premier of Canada have legal, and ethical responsibilities to uphold in this case.

These governments have made a promise of reconciliation. Continuing to allow this project to go forward furthers the genocide on the Wet’suwet’en land defenders. To allow RCMP to forcibly remove the Wet’suwet’en, and favour the industry over their well-being are crimes, acts of terrorism and cultural genocide.

I feel their threat in my heart. Following their cause in the news has shook my spirit. I feel discriminated against. I feel like our lives are not being valued, our peaceful ways of being are not being respected by the governments. I have so much admiration for the Wet’suwet’en in their strength and persistence. I pray that they receive justice, and are seen as valued human beings who deserve to heal and be nourished from the land they have used since time immemorial.

Below are a couple of references and a link to a short video of the assault about a year ago today. As well as a couple of the articles from the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People that our British Columbia Premier has promised to implement.

Article 7

1. Indigenous individuals have the rights to life,

physical and mental integrity, liberty and secu-

rity of person.

2. Indigenous peoples have the collective right to

live in freedom, peace and security as distinct

peoples and shall not be subjected to any act of

genocide or any other act of violence, including

forcibly removing children of the group to an-

other group.

Article 10

Indigenous peoples shall not be forcibly removed

from their lands or territories. No relocation shall

take place without the free, prior and informed

consent of the indigenous peoples concerned and

after agreement on just and fair compensation

and, where possible, with the option of return.

Article 25

Indigenous peoples have the right to maintain and

strengthen their distinctive spiritual relationship

with their traditionally owned or otherwise occu-

pied and used lands, territories, waters and coastal

seas and other resources and to uphold their re-

sponsibilities to future generations in this regard.

Kúkstum̓ckál̓ap, thank you all for reading

Supporter Toolkit 2020

https://thenarwhal.ca/they-are-erasing-our-history-indigenous-sites-buried-under-coastal-gaslink-pipeline-infrastructure/

https://www.princegeorgecitizen.com/horgan-says-rule-of-law-applies-lng-pipeline-will-proceed-despite-protests-1.24051759

Truth and Reconciliation 94 Calls to Action

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People