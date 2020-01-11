This, thanks to my friend Maddy Roll, from artistEllie Hopley: simply too good not to share.

Because resolutions tend to be guilt-trips packaged in magazine listicles… I like the idea of asking: what scares you right now? What need do you have that you might be able to serve? (Ski date with some girlfriends? Yes! Check!) Is there space for a new habit in your life? (Take something up! Don’t give something up.) But most importantly, what does the most beautiful world your heart believes could be possible look like… let’s make it happen. Seriously. It’s 2020. Enough faffing about, worrying about whether you’re 10 pounds too heavy, or if you could be more organized.

LET THE REVOLUTION BEGIN.