Gathering of the Artists Arts and Crafts sale!

Come and check out some local arts and crafts next Sunday! The tables currently are all booked so it is going to be a busy one. You can buy locally made gifts for your loved, or yourself. It’s also a great opportunity for seeing what’s around and available in our communities in terms of crafts and arts. More information in the photo below.

In the meantime the Culture Centre also has a wide selection of products that would make great gifts, including local arts and crafts, and supplies. They are open Monday to Friday from 9:00AM – 5:00PM, and Thursdays and Fridays until 6:00PM.

Kúkstumkacw!