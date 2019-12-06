Holiday Sing-along and Xmas Tree Lighting

Shared room Facebook:

Growing Great Children and the Pemberton Community Church invite you to help us kick off the festive season in the magical downtown barn. Let’s light our own Christmas tree, sing some carols, and dance to your favourite holiday songs! It is time to move and groove with Ira Pettle, Santa and the Pemberton Fire Department. Tree Lighting is at 6pm.

This is a free family community event! Dress warmly and bring your own mug for a hot drink! There will be pizza, chilli, hot chocolate, coffee and cookies to keep your energy up and your toes warm.

NEW THIS YEAR: Please bring an unwrapped toy or food bank donation to help those in our community this Christmas.

Thank you to our generous supporters and sponsors: Kevani Kestel, Brooklyn’s Pizza, Mount Currie Coffee Company, Fitzgerald Building Company, Event Rental Works, Pemberton Valley Supermarket, Rona, Frontier Pharmacy, Pemberton Valley Wellness, Pemberton Legion, Town Square Restaurant, Chateau Whistler, VOP, Pemberton Valley Nurseries.