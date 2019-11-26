Live deeply, love fully: celebrate the life of Bo Kindree

For 25 months of Bo Kindree’s three-year-long life, he and his family navigated Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Kat generously gave us a glimpse inside their world as one of our instagram takeovers, two years in a row, so we had the chance to spend a few moments of Christmas week 2017 and 2018, alongside them, first at the BC Children’s Hospital, and a year later, when they were able to be at home among family and friends.

Anyone who followed along, I bet, would have fallen deeply in love with Bo, and his parents, Jeff and Kat – for their ability to be joyful, and to actually live in the moment – not as a t-shirt slogan but as a heart-achingly difficult call to action.

I’m deeply sorry to share that Bo passed away – peacefully at the BC Children’s Hospital in the arms of his Mama alongside his Dad on the evening of November 21.

A public celebration of the life of Bo Kindree, age 3,will be held on Saturday, November 30th at Quest University in Squamish, BC from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on the 3rd floor of the library.

via Kat Ast

Bowen Decker Ast Kindree

November 12, 2016 – November 21, 2019

Bowen (Bo) Decker Ast Kindree passed away peacefully at BC Children’s Hospital in the arms of his Mama alongside his Dada on the evening of November 21, 2019. He had bravely fought acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare and aggressive paediatric cancer, for over two years. Bo was the absolute joy of his family. We will miss him every day, and will always be inspired by his unwavering strength and happiness, compassion and constant bright light. Bo had the kindest soul, a passion for adventures and the most playful spirit. Despite his illness, he lived every day of his life to the fullest with unbelievable energy. He was deeply devoted to his loved ones. His spirit put up a truly remarkable fight to give us every extra minute with him that his body would allow. His courage is what kept us strong. In just over three years, Bo brought sunshine and laughter into the hearts of so many who came to know him and his story. Bo had a very special spirit that will live on forever.

Bo is the beloved son of Kat Ast and Jeff Kindree and the proud big brother of baby Scout. He is the grandson of Janet and Paul Kindree, and Reid Ast and the late Libby Decker. He is the great grandson of Norma Kindree (Laverne) and Mary Decker (David). Donations can be made in Bowen’s name to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, with funds directed to AML research: https://secure.bcchf.ca/SuperheroPages/main.cfm…. The public memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30th at Quest University in Squamish, BC from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on the 3rd floor of the library.