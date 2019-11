A huge and resounding kúkstu’mckacw to the talented Amanda Ritchie, whose month-long guest editorship of The Wellness Almanac took us on a beautiful journey through October, across our blog, facebook and instagram, and has wrapped up, for now. If you loved her take on the world as much as I did, fear not… I have a feeling this won’t be the last we’ll be hearing from her. (So good to know there is a word for setting the world on fire.)

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related