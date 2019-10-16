Happy Spooktober!

Autumn in October is my favourite time of the year. When the leaves start to change colour, the way they fall off their branches in groups when there’s a slight breeze. Everything has this magical, earthy, colourful feel too it. There’s a calmness in the air as many plant life wildlife is getting ready to sleep for the winter. It’s time to get cozy inside with a good book, or a good show and crafting project with a nice scented candle, and your favourite tea in hand. I like trying to read read spooky books with Halloween at the end of the month. I love witchy movies too! My favourites being Practical Magic (which fyi is being made into an HBO series!), the Craft, and Hocus Pocus. It’s also my favourite time for a good nature walk because everything is so beautiful, with the smell of woodsmoke in the air through town, an the weather isn’t too hot or too cold.

What are some of your favourite spooky books and movies?

What are your favourite things about October?

Hope you have magical October!