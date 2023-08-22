Get frugal with your water use – Lil’wat and Village of Pemberton are on water restrictions

Level 3 Water Restrictions are currently in effect in Pemberton.

Take the water-phobia challenge… and instead of using running water to cool off, plonk your feet into a basin of cool water, or wet a towel and drape yourself in the vastest soggy fashions. Would it be a crime if you didn’t hose your bike down after every single ride, just for a little while? Or let your car be a little on the dusty side?

The Village suggests five ways to reduce water use are:

💧 Keep showers to five minutes or less

💧 Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving

💧 Run full loads of laundry and full loads in the dishwasher

💧Check for leaks in outdoor pipes, faucets, and hoses

💧 Water lawns sparingly. Lawns only need about 2.5 cm (or 1 inch) of water per week

