Get frugal with your water use – Lil’wat and Village of Pemberton are on water restrictions

Level 3 Water Restrictions are currently in effect in Pemberton.

Take the water-phobia challenge… and instead of using running water to cool off, plonk your feet into a basin of cool water, or wet a towel and drape yourself in the vastest soggy fashions. Would it be a crime if you didn’t hose your bike down after every single ride, just for a little while? Or let your car be a little on the dusty side?

The Village suggests five ways to reduce water use are:

Keep showers to five minutes or less

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving

Run full loads of laundry and full loads in the dishwasher

Check for leaks in outdoor pipes, faucets, and hoses

Water lawns sparingly. Lawns only need about 2.5 cm (or 1 inch) of water per week