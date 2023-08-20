What else can we do, in hard times, but love each other even better? GoFundMe for Ben gets a boost from The Hwy Cafe, where he is a regular.

Maybe it was because of the new moon, or my own moon cycles, but a few days ago, I sat by a river in Squamish, bawling, after I watched the townsfolk of Yellowknife drive out of their community in a sombre convoy, on my instagram feed, and then I saw the lovely people of The Hwy Cafe (who spent the winter rebuilding their restaurant after flooding and pipes burst, so know a little something about recovery) share that they were going to donate all proceeds from the sale of their awesome vega chick’n wraps on Thursday to Ben Noble.

What else can we do, in hard times, but love each other even better?

“We will be donating 100% of the proceeds from our Buffalo Chick’n Wraps to Ben!! Ben was recently diagnosed with Leukaemia and is currently receiving treatment in Vancouver. His amazing partner Tara is taking care of him in the city to support him through this. We have been so lucky to get to know them both over the past three years at the cafe. Ben has been a day one and we can always count on him to get a buffalo chick’n wrap multiple times a week. His radiant positivity always makes our days a little better. Please bring yourself, your friends, your staff, anyone you can for a Buffalo Chick’n Wrap tomorrow and let’s help Ben fight through this next chapter.

Well, 167 people took them up on that invitation, and some donated extra.

I am seeing people (hello Riel, at Backcountry Pizza <3) offering fridge space and working extra hours to support evacuees from SLRD Area A, folks offering pasturing space for animals, looking for ways to help. Mutual aid, not bunkers, is what’s going to get us through to the more beautiful world we want to leave our kids. Love seeing it so beautifully practiced in this community.

Ben’s Go Fund Me:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cwnbv3-bring-ben-home

“Hello everyone, we need your help!

Sad news, our boy Bendigo has cancer, Leukemia to be exact, which specifically targets your blood and bone marrow. The next 6 months will be a tough journey and will have a lot of moving parts. I will be leaving work to be Bendigos primary caregiver after his first round of chemotherapy. We will be temporarily moving to Vancouver so he can be close to the hospital for consistent monitoring and his outpatient chemo treatment.

So whatever you guys donate will go towards moving, travel, living expenses like rent and food, prescription costs, and any outstanding fees owed to the hospital after his treatments. I hate to ask for help, I have a bit of money saved but not enough to cover everything living in such an expensive city. We want to do whatever we can to make sure he beats this and can go on living and loving life.

Let’s help our boy send it, and get his butt back to our beautiful small town.”