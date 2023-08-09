Watch T’ec Georgina Dan’s TEDx talk, now available: “I Am an Ancestor”

Back in May, TEDx Whistler welcomed inspiring speakers and thought leaders, like a former Prime Minister, CEOs, Directors, built around the theme of Purpose, the thing that drives you forward. And most wonderfully, into the mix was added the voice of Georgina Dan.

Aside from being one of the star tour guides at the Squamish and Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC), you may also recognize Georgina from her full page ads in the Pique, and representing the Shared Territories of the Lil’wat Nation and the Squamish Nation at many events throughout Whistler, reminding visitors, with her voice and presence, of the land on which they stand, and the people who are part of that. She is a language learner and a future ancestor.

I think she is beautiful and brave and she is making space for others to walk through the world with pride in themselves, and for others of us to walk through the world more kindly, with more awareness, and hopefully with changed attitudes and behaviours. I am grateful for her willingness to show up in the ways that she does. To be asked continually “what can I do?” To be asked to solve reconciliation for the rest of us. I can’t imagine how much work I would have to do, within myself, to be able to speak of the things T’ec speaks of, with such poise. She speaks so gently and beautifully about how people need to feel safe before they can really begin to heal and reclaim what is theirs.

“We do our absolute best to take on what we love and make it easier for the ones who are coming.” T’ec Georgina Dan