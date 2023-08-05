Lands and Resources invites Lil’wat Nation on a Community Archaeology Tour, Aug 15

Join the Lands & Resources Department on August 15th for a Community Archaeology Tour!

Google Maps Directions: https://www.google.com/maps/dir/82+Ir+10+Road,+Mount+Currie,+BC/50.3699852,-122.7258955/@50.3441316,-122.7686138,13z/data=!4m9!4m8!1m5!1m1!1s0x548734d076f16b69:0xf7e0129974a3759a!2m2!1d-122.7213353!2d50.3181617!1m0!3e0?entry=ttu

Convoy from Ullus parking lot at 10:15am, or head out and meet staff from Lands and Resources and Archaeologist Bill Overbeck at the bailey bridge at the bottom of Owl Ridge Road. Dress for the weather (bring water, bug spray, sunscreen.)