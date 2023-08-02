The transformers

Áma sn̓án̓atcw | Good Morning,

The Ucwalmícwts phrase of the day is to “Transformer”

Please see http://Firstvoices.com and listen to the pronunciation

https://www.firstvoices.com/explore/FV/Workspaces/Data/St̕át̕imc/Lil’wat/L%C3%ADl̓wat/learn/words/2c8cfbcd-ef5e-4af3-a802-67c3997da323?fbclid=IwAR25kI_Lz5tRp0bo1yB6RPeLIjKvjpA-B9i4n2QLxuHAEMCakCaIOgluAgk

Kúkwstum̓ckal̓ap | Thank you

(like the word útszan meaning to fix https://www.firstvoices.com/explore/FV/Workspaces/Data/St̕át̕imc/Lil’wat/L%C3%ADl̓wat/search/?query=utsztan