telling our stories, honouring the storytellers

Help tell the stories of how we got here.

Of the larger communities’ foundations.

We live downstream of people’s dreams. People who said, oh, I want a safe school for my kids (respect to the founders of the Xetolacw Community School!), or, kids could get a lot out of learning to dragon boat, or who host an annual Plant and Bake sale, or built a trail, or concocted an awesome event during the pandemic that was just so cool it’s still happening (hello Pemby 50), or who wrote grants until their hands cramped to build a Skate Park or a Skills Park, or who are working on an istken, or have been pulling off a Rodeo and May Day parade for years.

I’ve talked to so many incredible people, many of whom have moved on or passed on, and the Library is conscious that change is the only constant, and many of the story keepers and memory holders, are precious, and need our attention now.

So, go nudge that person you know who remembers the details, or was part of something, and let’s collect the stories that acknowledge that the place we live in today is the result of those upstream efforts…