Want to get gardening but not sure where to start? Start here this Sunday!

Learn to grow what you love to eat, with the Grow it Forward Vegetable Garden beginner workshops at the Pemberton Creek Community garden, Sunday afternoons from May 7. $10 a session, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grow-it-vegetable-workshop-all-ages-welcome-tickets-620422258677. Contact Deborah at growitforwardgarden@gmail.com for more information or if you have any questions.

Come out to the Pemberton Creek Community Garden and discover how to plant and grow vegetables in a variety of containers and spaces.

No space is too small to grow something that you can enjoy eating directly from your patio, backyard or sunny window. Herbs, root crops, salad greens, tomatoes, peppers, beans, broccoli, eggplant, squash – you name it and it can be planted and grown in the right size pot, space, light and warmth. Providing you with fabulous clean nutrition.

What’s included:

Pots, buckets and tools

Planting trays for seedling starts

Variety of vegetable and herb seeds

Potting soil

Warm friendly open conversation on planting, growing and maintaining your garden