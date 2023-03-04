T’ec Georgina Dan to be feature speaker at TEDxWhistler!

Purpose is our compass – always guiding us forward.

Purpose is the theme for the May 7 2023 TEDx Whistler event, and the speakers are slowly being announced.

Joining former PM Kim Campbell, SLCC Executive Director Heather Paul, Smash + Tess founder Ashley Freeborn, artist (and creator of ‘The Witness Blanket’) Carey Newman, will be T’ec Georgina Dan!

Georgina is from the Lil’wat Nation, and serves as the Cultural Leader of the Spo7ez Performance team and a voice of her generation. After graduating from the Indigenous Youth Ambassador Program in 2016, Georgina became a manager of that same program, which delivers a paid 12-week business training program to youth ages 16 to 30 that also includes learning about art and culture from community knowledge keepers.

Aside from being one of the star tour guides at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler (SLCC), you may also recognize Georgina at different events throughout Whistler, taking part in performances that represent the Shared Territories of the Lil’wat Nation and Squamish Nation.

Currently, Georgina is learning the Lil’wat Language at Ts’zil Learning Centre as she continues to share her culture at the SLCC by performing and leading cultural programming, crafts, and workshops, both in-person and virtually.