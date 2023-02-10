A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
We exist in relationship. This is not new.
Well, I’m on a community resilience roll (rant) this week, so let’s keep exploring what it means to think beyond the Me Me Me.
Sophie Strand is a writer who explores the intersections of ecology, healing and mythology. In a recent post, she talked about how our consciousness is collective… our ideas of separation and individuality are not really accurate, and they’re prisons, in a way, that keep us trapped in a sense of deep isolation.
It’s a wild provocation to try and stretch your brain in this direction. Try it on. I’m curious how it lands for you.