Unceded exhibition opens, Dec 21 – May 21

Curated by Mixalhítsa7 Alison Pascal (Lil’wat Nation) and Tsawaysia Dominique Nahanee (Squamish Nation) – the newest exhibit at the Skwxu7mesh Lil’wat7ul Cultural Centre looks to be visually stunning.

“As urban cities, farmland, towns, and recreation parks build up around us, our Ancestors are still here, in the hearts and minds of the people of this land”, says Mixalhítsa7.

“I wanted this exhibit to reflect two things: a reminder of our presence here since time immemorial, and a journey towards understanding that for Indigenous People, the land doesn’t belong to us, we belong to the land. We have a responsibility to care for it and all the living beings we share it with, to ensure a future for our children.” Mixalhítsa7 Alison Pasca

UNCEDED: S7ULH TEMÍXW / TI TMICWKÁLHA / OUR LAND is expected to stir an array of feelings for the viewer, including a common fear that words like “Unceded” and “our land” are always about rights and title.

“When we use, ‘Our Land’ in this exhibit, we are bringing forward our stewardship of the land, our belonging to it, our economic opportunities and cultural connection to the land, and our history living and thriving on it.” says Mixalhítsa7.

Subtitled “A Photographic Journey into Belonging”, the exhibit explores the juxtaposition that development and colonization have created with the ancient traditions and modern life of Indigenous peoples.

“While pop culture, fashion trends and global connection are influencing how people move through society, Indigenous peoples residing on and off reserve are living deeply in their culture, engaged socially and politically with the world around them, reviving ancient traditions, re-enforcing a stewardship that guided their climate and lands safely through the first 50 thousand years before contact.” says Heather Paul, SLCC Executive Director.