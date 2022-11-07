The Whistler Institute wants to know what courses you’d like to be able to do right here?

The Whistler Institute develops educational programming in Whistler. It is a registered Canadian charity committed to bringing thought leadership and education to Whistler through a Global Perspectives Speaker Series and educational programs. They partner with BCIT to bring a range of business and leadership courses to Whistler at the Whistler Chamber of Commerce, as well as partnering with the Lil’wat Nation to provide classes on Indigenous and Intercultural Awareness at work and Lil’wat7ul Nation History, Traditions and Culture.

Enrolment is currently open for becoming an Excel wizard:

But the bigger question is: what courses would you like to see in Whistler in 2023?

The broader community and region are fast evolving, and the Whistler Institute wants to know where you’re at, whether you’re an employer, employee, or currently looking for work.

Fill out the survey, please, to share your thoughts or suggestions. It’s literally 5 questions long.

https://forms.gle/JTWseSFCJBke6dmy5