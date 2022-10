When did time

become that thing

we allowed

to micro manage

the many lives

we seemingly

live in a day.

Tick! Waking.

Tock? Eating.

Tick! Commuting.

Tock? Schooling.

Tick! Working.

Tock? Paying.

Til one day; you turn

your calendar self off

&

sleep in like its Saturday

for a month.

Eating only when hungry.

While drinking coffee

at midnight as you write.

Because tomorrows

a Saturday.

@loisfay