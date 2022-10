Earlier this month, Anna Helmer was awarded FIRST in the Frank Jacobs Award category for Opinion Column at the Canadian Farm Writers Federation 2022 Awards ceremony, honouring Canada’s best and brightest agricultural journalists, broadcasters, communicators and photographers. Now, one of Pemberton’s perennially favourite farmers, writers and people, is not only a published author, she’s an award-winning writer too. Congrats Anna!

Just as our local library is “a little library doing big things”, our local legends are batting on a national and international field – be they builders, visual artists, brewers, athletes, musicians. (Must be something in the soil.)