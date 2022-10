It feels good to be in the know… believe me, I know. But sometimes, what we need is to let go of our knowing, our certainty, our fixed sense of how things are… and hold it all a bit more lightly… so that wonder can breathe, as the beautiful poet @bentlily, Samantha Reynolds, writes, and so that something we’re not expecting can come through the door.

