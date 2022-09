This the Sea to Sky Book Club, which brings together three libraries, and readers from up and down the corridor, will discuss Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe.

The virtual reading group will meet three times, to discuss different themes and questions at each meeting. Everyone is welcome to join.

Registration is required! Please email publicservices@whistlerlibrary.ca to sign up

Place a hold on Gender Queer here: http://ow.ly/VK8g50KygZ5