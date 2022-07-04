Men’s Saturday Social, July 30

Bring a mate and join our mate (and most recent guestagrammer) Troy Knecht for some great times on the Whistler alpine trails Saturday July 30th.

Plan is to catch the gondola and peak chair and to casually hike the high note and harmony lake loop trails as a group, followed by a bite to eat and a drink in the village.

The hike is roughly 12km in a spectacular alpine setting.

Start time TBD as a group so comment if you plan on coming along

All men welcome so please don’t let any nerves about doing something new and meeting new people stop you. We simply love seeing new faces.