This summer, you’ll need a day pass to hit up Joffre

Thanks to Nicola Jones for sharing this release, just out from the province, advising that BC Parks is going to continue using a pre-registration day-pass program this summer to attempt to manage traffic at Joffre Park.

As of Friday, June 17, 2022, people accessing Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and three trailheads at Garibaldi Park during peak hours will need to obtain a free day-use pass.

The passes will be available online and can be reserved at 7 a.m., two days prior to the planned visit: https://bcparks.ca/reserve/day-use/

People will be able to cancel a pass if they don’t intend to use it.

People visiting Golden Ears Park and three trailheads at Garibaldi Park (the Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus access points) require vehicle passes, while each person visiting Joffre Lakes Park requires an individual trail pass. The free passes are required during peak hours and will be checked by Discover Parks ambassadors. BC Parks is partnering with the BC Parks Foundation to provide more than 30 full-time ambassadors to welcome visitors and provide information about safe and responsible recreation.