Hey forest-wanderers, this one is for you

When I first clipped this image, it just made me happy… the forest therapy component of our Active Hope Climate Squad has been landing in me, and landing me, in a place of feeling held, and right-sized, and connected.

Today, it comes with a tinge of sadness, because a bear has been destroyed after several aggressive altercations with humans out being in the forest enjoying the space. So while I send caring healing thoughts to those who had altercation that scared them, that injured them, that might have shifted their relationship with the woods, a reminder, too, that we share this place with many other beings and it behooves us all to move through the world with care for others and a growing awareness that we’re never actually alone.

And really, that is just a note to my self, for I move through the world generally in a state of complete oblivion that I’m even a body, that I’m outside a matrix of my own imaginings, and so I could very easily stumble upon another being or creature and get myself eaten before I’d even realised.

This, via the SLRD, was shared by the BC Conservation Office after the bear was put down:

The Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team has put down one black bear following an attack on a woman walking near Pemberton. Conservation Officers are confident this is the bear involved in yesterday’s attack, based on victim and witness descriptions, location and evidence at the scene. The COS investigation also determined the same bear was behind a delayed report of a similar attack on Sunday, as well as numerous incidents of charging people. Due to the risk to public safety, the bear was not a candidate for rehabilitation or relocation. Two yearling bears were also located in the vicinity of the attack site. In consultation with Ministry of Forests wildlife biologists and the provincial veterinarian, the yearlings – which were healthy and not the subject of any reports of aggressive behaviour – were left alone. In both attacks, off-leash dogs were present. It is not unusual for bears to be provoked by dogs running ahead along a trail or in the backcountry, which can increase the risk of an attack on a person. Under the Wildlife Act, it is also illegal to let dogs chase or harass wildlife. The COS strongly urges the public to take precautions when in bear country, including leashing their pets, carrying bear spray and travelling in group.