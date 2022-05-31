Saturday is Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day, so head to the Paddle Barn at One Mile Lake, even if you don’t have a bike. It’s free! But register in advance so they can plan!

Pemberton Off Road Trail Association (PORCA) and the Indigenous Life Sports Academy (ILSA) are joining up to host IMBA Canada’s Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day (TKMBD), on Saturday, June 5 at 10am. It’s an annual event that seeks to introduce the joy of mountain biking to the next generation. Created in 2004 in honour of Jack Doub, an avid teenage mountain biker from North Carolina who passed away in 2002.

#TakeAKidMountainBikingDay welcomes kids of all abilities and backgrounds. Join up for a family-oriented community event whether you are trying mountain biking for the first time or have some experience. Run bikes, pedal bikes, suspension bikes — all are welcome!

PORCA and ILSA will have some small features and games for younger kids to enjoy and a guided ride around One Mile trails for older kids. They’ll also have some crafts, snacks, and prizes from Freeyum, Bike Co, and Shredly. One lucky winner can win a pair of Shredly shorts for themselves and their little!

Bikes: Evo is generously donating some demo bikes for kids to try out or borrow if they don’t have one!

Food: The Paddle Barn will be offering FREE ice cream and sorbet for kids and $10 lunch packs for purchase for all participants. Bring cash or a credit card for lunch and support the new owner of this amazing local business.

Note: This event is FREE for everyone. You do not need to be a PORCA member in order to participate. We are asking for advance registration, though, to help with planning and numbers. Please come and join us!