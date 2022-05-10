Gardening panic attacks are… part of the process May 10, 2022May 2, 2022 The gap between buying seeds and growing a successful garden can feel like a chasm… It’s like all the old-timey knowledge we need to reclaim. Here’s to the medicine of getting your hands in the dirt – a remedy for overwhelm, whether the seed planting instructions caused said overwhelm, or not. Share this:TwitterLinkedInFacebookPinterestEmailTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Lisa Richardson View all posts by Lisa Richardson