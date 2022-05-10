Gardening panic attacks are… part of the process

The gap between buying seeds and growing a successful garden can feel like a chasm… It’s like all the old-timey knowledge we need to reclaim. Here’s to the medicine of getting your hands in the dirt – a remedy for overwhelm, whether the seed planting instructions caused said overwhelm, or not.

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s