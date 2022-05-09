Indigenous entrepreneurs and creatives invited to pitch ideas to access cash prizes, tools and resources. 1 min pitch due June 21

The Pow Wow Pitch, North America’s premier pitch competition and non-profit organization supporting emerging Indigenous entrepreneurs, is now accepting applications.

Founded by Sunshine Tenasco, from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, Pow Wow Pitch was created out of the belief that entrepreneurship is the path to self-sufficiency. “Entrepreneurship is a big part of Indigenous heritage. We used to call it trade— we are just reawakening to entrepreneurship. Being on Dragons Den changed my life path. When Brett Wilson and Arlene Dickinson (two very influential business people) invested and believed in me, it gave me the courage to continue my entrepreneurship journey. I hope that Pow Wow Pitch helps to give that gift to someone else. I love seeing entrepreneurs succeed.”

This program empowers Indigenous entrepreneurs and provides on-the-ground support to Indigenous entrepreneurs across Canada. Indigenous people of any age or gender, and at any stage of business, are invited to submit a 1-minute pitch before June 21, 2022 to get free access to more than $1,000 in tools and resources and for the chance to win one of several cash prizes.

To learn more, visit https://www.powwowpitch.org/