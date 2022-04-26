Village of Pemberton secures funding for 50 new childcare spaces

(This news release issued by the Village of Pemberton on April 14 was picked up by the Pique, so you might already have caught the news, but it’s worth celebrating because it’s been a long haul.)

The Village of Pemberton has been successful in securing $2,771,000 in funding through the ChildCare BC New Spaces Fund for the expansion of the Pemberton Children’s Centre.

“To say the Village is happy to have secured this funding for the expansion of the Pemberton Children’s Centre would be an understatement,” said Mike Richman, Village of Pemberton Mayor.

“Addressing daycare concerns in the Pemberton community has been a priority of Council for a number of years and we have been strongly advocating to the Ministry on behalf of the community for some time,”

“We are very pleased our most recent application to the New Spaces Fund has been approved.”

The purpose-built addition to the Pemberton Children’s Centre will include two classrooms, a nap/gross motor room, additional staff and child washrooms, an office, kitchen, storage room and additional outdoor space.

The addition will create an additional 50 group child care spaces for children aged 3 – 5 years, increasing Pemberton’s ratio of licensed child care spaces to 18.7 per 100 children – exceeding the Provincial average of 18.4.

“The Pemberton Children’s Centre, operated by the Pemberton Childcare Society, is the only licensed, registered non-profit daycare in our community and the demand for spaces is extremely high,” said Danielle Elleway, Pemberton Childcare Society, Board Chair.

“The proposed addition to the Pemberton Children’s Centre will help to reduce the Centre’s current wait list and will assist in meeting childcare demands both within Pemberton and the surrounding communities; SLRD Area C, N’Quatqua Nation and Lil’wat Nation,”

“The Pemberton Childcare Society is extremely grateful for the support we have received from the Village with regards to the proposed addition.”

Construction of the addition to the Pemberton Children’s Centre is expected to be completed in Fall 2023.

“The Village would like to acknowledge the contribution of ISL Engineering, who have generously donated their time and resources to develop the preliminary design for this project,” said Mike Richman, Village of Pemberton Mayor.

“We’d also thank the Pemberton Childcare Society Board and staff at the Pemberton Children’s Centre for their partnership and ongoing commitment to this project.”

For a full list of projects selected for funding under the ChildCare BC New Spaces Fund, visitnews.gov.bc.ca/releases.