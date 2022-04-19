A weekend full of goodness for Earth Day

You know how the trend for weddings these days is to really turn them into a weekend-long celebration… (at least, this was true pre-COVID, and during COVID, I think the trend was to postpone postpone postpone or elope and share fantastic photos…, but you know what I’m talking about, right?)…

Well, Earth Day is Friday, 22 April. And I’m thinking, given that there are so many amazing opportunities to feel your Earth-loving vibes this weekend, why not make an entire weekend of it?

(Of course, that could spill over and into the entire year, and we could just get a little out of control and start making the Earth the centre of everything we do…. One can hope.)

Art by Oliver Jeffers. https://www.oliverjeffers.com/every-day-is-earth-day

It begins with Earth Day on Friday.

Earth Day Canada suggests that you call in sick on Friday, to tend to your eco-anxiety (and I have to tell you, I’m seriously considering it, and also wondering why, if I’m actually my own boss, I’m finding even that difficult. Holy capitalism, you have done a number on me.)

“With everything that’s happening in the world, the war in Ukraine, COVID, and the climate crisis, there’s a collective feeling of dread looming. We need to act. The planet needs us to be in good shape. That is why, with this year’s campaign, we are inviting Canadians to equip themselves with the tools they need to heal collectively and to feel empowered : we are offering them the chance to take care of themselves and each other by rallying around positive collective action for the planet. Canadians are invited to visit remedytogether.org to find out more about what they can do on April 22nd.” Thomas Mulcair, Chairman of the Board, Earth Day Canada

The Earth loving focus continues with an Eco Fair at the Downtown Community Barn on Saturday.

On Sunday, Stewardship Pemberton hosts a Pitch In session, and a free forest therapy taster, (and you can even drop off the kids for storytelling and crafts while you go and commune with the trees.)

They’ve just made their first foray onto instagram, so to help them grow, we’ve invited them to be our guestagrammers this week.

Let them know you’re coming for the Day by registering at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/earth-day-event-tickets-318572126807?fbclid=IwAR2mrCN0zlKFo-mwk7IXAGmafFH5F-cG9ff-mGHPqbuy2-tT6BwASuatGBU

There will be limited spots for the forest therapy taster, so do reserve your space at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/forest-therapy-session-with-the-society-of-trees-tickets-318567553127?fbclid=IwAR08pD54MaMAF2EoY9UsMb54DyfeT9uca9guViCloBaOqkbdNlul8_eIuDA

Free children’s activity will be provided at the One Mile Lake Nature Centre for kiddos 3 years and up, from 12:30 – 2, with stories and crafts (to support those forest bathers), so nab a spot at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/earth-day-event-childrens-storytelling-and-eco-craft-session-tickets-321512060227?fbclid=IwAR275jXY8gf50_bR_T1EMs0W56MBY436R7kYQi1fagAOfHjj7Y6J5rTNdGM

Of course, Pitch In Week is happening all week, from 17 – 23 April, so grab some gloves and a garbage bag and let’s pick up the trash that’s in the ditches and creeks. (And to whoever it was that drove all the way from KFC, to dump the empty chicken bucket out their car window into the ditch front of my house, I’m honestly confused. I mean, why there? Why couldn’t you just hold onto it until you got home? Or made it to somewhere with a trash can? It had clearly been able to be accommodated for at least 100 km in your vehicle… If it’s yours, I’d be happy to return it to you. Or to send you some of my random garbage, as a trade?)

Follow the SLRD’s Zero in on Waste facebook page for all kinds of wonderful tips on how to honour our lovely planet.