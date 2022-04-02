Hormones are not a dirty word. Learn more about these magical chemicals, on Monday, April 4, 7pm

IN the final instalment of the Library’s Wellness Series, hear from Dr Jill Scott about hormones and how you can support hormonal balance in your body.

Small changes in our hormones can cause big changes in how we feel. With sleep, diet, environment, age, medications, and stress our hormones can change enough to get our attention.

This talk will be held in person at the library and also on Zoom.

Registration is required to attend. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/wellness-series-with-dr…

About the speaker:

Dr. Jill Scott ND has been a naturopathic doctor since 2003. Dr. Scott ND first earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida and then graduated with her Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from the National College of Naturopathic Medicine in Portland, Oregon, in 2003. After practicing for 17 years in the lower mainland she recently joined Connections Wellness Studio in Pemberton.