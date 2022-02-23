This cardboard box

is filled with very important people from our childhood.

It houses the voices and magic of make believe worlds found in bedtime stories we heard night after night.

From Tom Sawyer the mischievous hooky playing; wanna be pirate.

To Huckleberry Finn’s vagabond, heroes state of a carefree existence.

And Peter Pan’s devil-may-care infinite soul who gave us Neverland.

On moving day; we’re always torn between less is more and we must never throw out the children we once were!

Kukwstumckacw / Thank you for reading.