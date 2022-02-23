This cardboard box
is filled with very important people from our childhood.
It houses the voices and magic of make believe worlds found in bedtime stories we heard night after night.
From Tom Sawyer the mischievous hooky playing; wanna be pirate.
To Huckleberry Finn’s vagabond, heroes state of a carefree existence.
And Peter Pan’s devil-may-care infinite soul who gave us Neverland.
On moving day; we’re always torn between less is more and we must never throw out the children we once were!
Kukwstumckacw / Thank you for reading.
5 thoughts on “MOVING DAY”
Lovely post
Thank you so much. I was really nervous about posting on a PAGE other than my own. I’m in the great company of writers on The Wellness Almanac.
I suppose hesitation is removed the moment we decide to take a step. Great work and none can compared.
Exactly! All the uncertainty about being a contributing author dissapated. I can do this.